LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain.

Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service.

Wolfforth received 3.32 inches of rain in those five days, with 3.16 inches falling in three days.

Floydada got the most rain on Wednesday, getting 2.27 inches, according to NWS.

While Lubbock and the South Plains are still experiencing drought, the rainfall in August improved conditions.

According to NWS, rainfall in the last 30 days was 125% to 200% above normal.

At the end of July, all of Lubbock County was in extreme drought, NWS said.

As of Thursday, the northwest half of the county is in severe drought conditions, an improvement since July, with the southeastern half still in extreme drought.