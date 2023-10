LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s West Texas Mesonet and National Weather Service observations showed rainfall totals across the South Plains, Rolling Plains and east New Mexico since Monday.

Lubbock showed a total of 1.73″ with 1.41 measured at the airport. The highest total in the area was at Alan Henry with 4.31″ total.

A few showers and thunderstorms were possible for some areas Wednesday afternoon. See map above for more rainfall totals.