LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s average price for regular gas sat at $3.80 Tuesday, 37 cents below the national average but 80 cents more than one month ago.

The rise comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted global markets and the United States’ ban on Russian oil imports decreased supply.

“Prices have been rising since we’ve been coming out of this pandemic for quite some time, but it’s only this crisis with Ukraine that has taken gasoline prices and oil prices and sent them skyrocketing into outer space,” Dr. Michael Noel, a Professor of Economics at Texas Tech University, said.

Prices of West Texas Intermediate crude oil also spiked $46.35 since this time last month–alerting experts that gas prices are destined to continue rising at the pump.

“A $50 increase in the price of crude will end up being about $1.25 at the pump. We’ve seen a dollar so far. We have another 25 cents that is already baked into the price. It’s already coming if nothing else were to happen,” Dr. Noel said.

Cody Campbell, CEO of Double Eagle Energy Holdings and member of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, said the volatility is a detriment to the oil business despite the higher prices.

“It’s bad for our industry. It’s bad for people. Where prices are right now is going to hurt the economy really bad. That’s not what we want. We want a price that is sustainable,” Mr. Campbell said.

The task for Western energy producers now is to offset the losses from Russian oil bans with domestic production, but Dr. Noel doubts that can bring prices back to normal in the short term.

“We’re not going to the U.S. or other sources of supply bring it right back to where it was. That’s not true. But it’s a breaking effect. As the prices go up, more supply comes online,” he said. “You don’t actually need to tell Permian Basis to do that… that’s what the price mechanism does.”

Midland producers say they are skittish to quickly ramp up production due to the uncertainty in how long this price will last. Yet they agree that all sources of domestic energy should be increased.

“The policy should be that we are going to do everything we can to encourage as much energy to be produced in this country as possible, regardless of what the source is,” Mr. Campbell said. “We should have all the wind we can have, all the solar we can have, all the oil and gas… the more energy we have here, the lower our costs are.”

Dr. Noel sees clean energy as the long-term solution to market disruptions caused by geopolitics in international oil providers.

“The long-term solution to this is wind, solar, electric cars… that is essentially an unlimited supply of energy, and ultimately we are going to go there,” he said. “That won’t be good for Midland. It will certainly be good for energy independence from Russia, unless and until Russia controls our clouds and wind.”