LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Red Raiders travel onward to San Francisco to tip-off against Duke in the Sweet 16, the Texas Tech Alumni Association says they expect Mark Adams to be in good company.

They estimate at least 2,000 Texas Tech fans showed up in San Diego to support the team against Notre Dame, and they expect their traveling presence to only increase in the Bay Area. President of the Alumni Association Curt Langford says they have a strong presence in California and are coordinating with San Francisco’s local alumni chapter.

“The game yesterday was nail-biting to the very finish, but Tech pulled it out. So everybody is like, ‘where’s the next stop?'” Mr. Langford said. “I’m going to be driving up the coast and going there … I fully expect a good contingent there … it progressively gets bigger every round of the tournament.”

Their alumni party will be held at Atwater Tavern in Downtown San Francisco from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Langford says the best way to keep up with alumni events in Lubbock and around the country is through their mobile app. The app can be found on the App Store and on Android under “Texas Tech Alumni Association.”

“Tech fans are loyal,” Langford said. “This team – it’s infectious. Just the overall attitude and culture of the team is a reflection of Coach Adams. Everybody is really bonding together as the team has bonded together playing for him. It’s just been a wonderful story and people want to be a part of it. So we look forward to having a good crowd.”