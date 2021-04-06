How Texas Tech Basketball serves as a driving force behind Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech University Men’s Basketball program has had a positive impact on Lubbock’s economic development over the years, and with Mark Adams as the new head coach, local businesses said they are excited to continue that momentum.

“When they are doing really well, it brings a lot of opportunities for people to get excited about being in Lubbock,” said CEO of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Visit Lubbock, John Osborne. “Whether it’s a new business, new resident or someone that’s already thinking about coming to school here, it brings a lot of recognition.”

For Red Raider Outfitters, that recognition really came to light and helped their business boom back in 2019 as the Red Raiders played in their first NCAA Championship game.

“Our Januarys and Februarys in Lubbock were phenomenal,” said Stephen Spiegelberg with Red Raider Outfitters. “In 2019, it was the best defense in college history and that’s something to play off of.”

With Adams known as “the defender,” Red Raider Outfitters, Texas Tech Athletics and Under Armor are now working to brand the program as a “department of defense” in college basketball.

“It says something when the players come back to the program,” said Spiegelberg adding, “the players aren’t coming back for a coach they are coming back to win and Mark Adams knows how to win.”

With summer basketball camps drawing a huge crowd and Texas Tech already attracting the attention of recruits, it will only propel Lubbock’s economy moving forward.

“It’s going to keep going, the energy and excitement of what we’ve built this program on, has obviously been on coach on Adams back and so I can see great success for this city as far as economic impact,” said Spiegelberg.