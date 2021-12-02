How the construction on 82nd and Indiana impacts Lubbock business owners

LUBBOCK, Texas- Business owners along 82nd Street said they’ve been dramatically impacted by the construction at the street’s intersection with Indiana Avenue.

Jennifer Diaz, owner at CBD American Shaman on 82nd Street, said she has lost 75 percent of business due to the construction.

“Our customers just can’t get to us,” said Diaz, “Our holiday season has been completely wiped out by this road construction back here. We’ve called the city, we’ve complained and they’ve just given us the runaround and honestly, they don’t care.”

Gail Stanford, owner at 82nd Barber Shop, said she’s concerned for her barbers because they’ve lost revenue during the holiday month of November.

“People need their haircuts and if they can’t get in this location, they go somewhere else,” said “[It’s] just sad, I’ve been here many, many years, and it’s never I’ve never seen anything like this.”

According to Mike Keenum, director of engineering for the City of Lubbock, the construction project started November 11th and should be wrapping up by the end of day Friday December, 3rd.

Keenum said this construction, although an inconvenience to travelers and businesses in the area, is essential for the construction of 3 new water storage tanks to be installed in the city in the coming years. Keenum said the purpose is to help delineate our pressure zones.

“We’ve got a pressure zone and a west pressure zone and our water system and the boundary line is on Indiana Avenue,” said Keenum. “We’ve got to have valves appropriately set to be able to isolate those two pressure zones so that we can equalize pressure across the town and help those elevated tank leaks to function like we need to in a system.”

Keenum said the next project similar to the one on 82nd will start in January over on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.

“We are trying to improve the overall system to help the water supply in the long run and the distribution system and sometimes progress makes it inconvenient for the public for a short period of time,” said Keenum, “We understand the inconvenience and we apologize for that but we are trying to improve the system and we’re just about done with with this part of it.”

Keenum said they will analyze the area of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue and consider working at night for the project.