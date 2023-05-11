LUBBOCK, Texas — Fifty-three years ago, a tornado struck Lubbock and contributed to the development of the Fujita Scale, which is still used today by meteorologists to measure the strength of tornadoes and has since been revised to become the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The tornado’s impact on Lubbock and tornado research history was significant.

The multi-vortex F5 tornado touched down on May 11, 1970, according to the City of Lubbock, killing 26 people, leaving 255 people with significant injuries and 1,500 people with minor injuries.

Image: Lubbock Tornado.com

F5 refers to the tornado’s rate on the the Fujita Scale, or F Scale, which was created by Tetsuya Theodore Fujita, a renowned severe weather researcher and meteorologist from the University of Chicago. A day after the tornado, Fujita visited Lubbock to see the aftermath.

Dr. Tetsuya Fujita, professor emeritus of University of Chicago, poses with his wife, Sumiko, after a joint award ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, May 8, 1991. Dr. Fujita, a naturalized American who developed the Fujita Tornado Scale, was decorated by Emperor Akihito for his life-long contributions to the science of meteorology and public safety. He wears the Order of Merit medal on his coat. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

According to the city, “Fujita gathered data from the paths the two vortexes made and created intricate maps that detailed the tornado’s movements.”

He used the data to create the scale that rates tornadoes from 0-5. Zero indicated the tornado probably produced 65-85 mph winds, and five indicated any wind gusts 200+ mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The F Scale became the Enhanced Fujita Scale in 2007, when meteorologists and wind engineers saw a need for a improvements to the original and limited scale, according to the NWS. The EF Scale considers more variables such as 28 damage indicators, (DIs) including structures and trees.

The historic F5 tornado tore through Lubbock’s Downtown Central Business District, as well as near Texas Tech University and the Guadalupe neighborhood. One building downtown that impressively withstood the tornado was Metro Tower Lofts, although it now appears slightly slanted, according to some residents and tourists.

“It’s pretty cool how its still standing, and that we’re now here to see that history,” said Metro Tower Loft’s building manager, Patty Mireles. “And now we’re able to use it as an apartment complex.”

She added that the building had been there since 1952, which made its survival through the tornado even more remarkable. “They say that the building is still twisted. But you can’t see any of it in here with the construction they’ve done to it,” Mireles said.

Metro Tower Lofts has become something of a tourist attraction due to its unique history.

Downtown Lubbock skyline as viewed from the EverythingLubbock.com station camera.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

“We’ve had visitors from all over come to see this building, including a man and his disabled son who travel around the country to look at tall buildings,” Mireles said.

A memorial was erected on May 11, 2021, as a tribute to the destruction and the lives lost that day in 1970. It is located off Avenue Q at Glenna Goodacre just before the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center entrance.

For more about the tornado’s history, visit http://www.lubbocktornado1970.com/.