LUBBOCK, Texas — Internet access seems more like a necessity than a luxury these days, but that accessibility is limited across the state. On Wednesday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that his office is looking to expand broadband access in rural areas through a new state law passed this month.

The new law would allocate $1.5 billion to bring internet–preferably through fiber optics–to underserved areas. Hegar and the Texas Broadband Development Office are hoping to make this advancement through the Broadband Infrastructure Fund, which is separate from the federal Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

President of E.P.I. Communications Consultants, Rick Overman, is looking forward to how this funding will help fellow Texans.

“I’ve been in telecommunications for 45 years and the level of funding is historic,” said Overman. “We have never ever seen the level of funding that’s available now, and you know, we’re excited about that.”

While that is a significant amount of funding, it’s less than the $5 billion originally proposed. Some experts, such as Dr. John Gachago, TTUHSC’s Executive Director for Telehealth Technology and Innovation, worry that the money won’t be enough to meet the needs of those without internet.

“Think about the number of households that don’t have internet, and think about the amount relative to the amount of money that’s being provided,” said Dr. Gachago. “Clearly, we need a whole lot more, but it’s also a very positive step in the right direction.”

An important part of Hegar and the BDO’s plan is improving the accuracy of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which thousands of residents have already challenged.

“Some of our clients that applied for some of this money on the state level and on the federal level were unable to get the application because some other companies have claimed that they could serve in that area and they could not,” said Overman when asked why the map is insufficient.

Dr. Gachago agrees that the reality is different from what’s on paper.

“Kudos to whoever put the map together; you’ve got to thank them…” said Dr. Gachago. “When you’re actually in the trenches, when you’re actually engaged with the people out here and rural West Texas, then you realize what the actual reality of the situation is.”

Overman encourages those in underserved areas to make their voices heard by checking their address in the FCC Broadband Map.

“I would encourage you to go to your county commissioner and say, ‘Look, did you know the people in your county can’t get broadband because of these maps?’” said Overman. “And as a matter of fact, a lot of the rural independent companies would actually join you if you would go.”

Voters will still have to approve the state’s constitutional amendment that enacts the new law–and allocation of the $1.5 billion–in November. Until then, it’s encouraged to complete the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan Survey. You can also complete the survey at any Lubbock public Library branch.