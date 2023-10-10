LUBBOCK, Texas — October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and Lubbock County is one of two Texas counties where the Mental Health Professional Shortage affects different regions differently, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to TDSHS, the county’s southwest and southeast regions are in more need of mental health professionals than the northern regions of the county. Southwest and Southeast Lubbock County scored a 13. North Lubbock Couty scored a 19.

TDSHS scores rank from 0-25, with 25 being the best score. The scores are based on population-to-provider ratio, percent of the population, elderly ratio, youth ratio, alcohol abuse, substance abuse and travel time to the nearest source of care.

Here’s how other counties in the South Plains scored:

Bailey County – 14

Crosby County – 15

Dawson County – 18

Floyd County – 14

Gaines County – 20

Garza County – 20

Hale County – 17

Hockley – 18

Click here to view the interactive map provided by the TDSHS.

Marybeth Moran, CEO of Lubbock’s Oceans Behavioral Health Hospital, said Lubbock “definitely” has a shortage of mental health professionals, specifically psychiatrists.

“I would think our psychiatrists are probably the busiest some of the busiest positions in our community right now, just throughout Lubbock,” Moran said.

The United Way’s Community Status Report said Lubbock County has 21 psychiatrists per 100,000 residents.

Moran said the shortage could be fixed with more outpatient therapy programs, people getting into the field and mental health resources.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, please get in touch with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.