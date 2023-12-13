LUBBOCK, Texas — With extra lights, candles and Christmas trees inside the house during this time of year, holiday decorations may pose a fire hazard and put you and your family in danger. Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday how you can better protect your home from tragedy.

When putting lights up inside and outside your home, LFR urges to inspect your lights for exposed or cut wires. When hanging your lights, use clips rather than nails, LFR said. Using nails could cut and expose the wires.

Real Christmas trees pose dangers inside of the home, LFR said. If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure that you are watering the tree and keeping it hydrated. When the tree becomes dry, any heat or ignition source can cause the tree to catch fire. LFR said these fires can grow rapidly, just like wildfires.

Another common holiday decoration is candles, although candles are decorative, they can be a danger inside of the home. LFR said to keep candles three feet away from flammable or combustible materials. Make sure all candles are blown out when you leave the house or go to bed.

LFR also gave helpful tips to safely heat your home this winter. When using space heaters, keep it three feet away from flammable or combustible materials, avoid plugging it into a power strip or extension cord and turn off your space heater when you’re not home or when you go to bed.

If you use your gas oven to heat your home, be aware that it could expose the household to carbon monoxide poisoning. Another factor that could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning is “warming up” your vehicle, LFR said. If you have a garage that is attached to your home, “warming up” your vehicle could cause the exhaust flames to get into your household.

LFR urged those who have gas appliances or attached garages to have carbon monoxide detectors throughout their home to alert them if dangerous chemicals are inside their home.

LFR wants to make sure the community is safe during the holiday season celebrating with friends and family and staying warm.