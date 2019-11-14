How to avoid disaster when using portable heaters this winter

LUBBOCK, Texas — One woman lost her life last month, and a family recently lost their home when a heat lamp tipped over, and caught fire.

Lieutenant Luke Adkins, with the Woodrow Fire Department, said it’s common to see fires starting because of heat lamps or space heaters.

“It can be devastating and…we see it multiple times a year,” Adkins said. “The last two structure fires we’ve had just this month have both been what we believe to be heat lamp related.”

Adkins said if you are planning on using a portable heater, to never plug it into an extension cord.

“We always say keep them about three to four feet from away from anything whether that be the drapes, kids toys,” Adkins said. “Don’t sleep with them on at night, don’t leave them on during the day when you’re gone.”