How to help the families of the fallen Concho County deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Multiple fundraising efforts were established in support of the families of the two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies who lost their lives in Eden on Monday.

Both deputies were transported to Lubbock for an autopsy and were escorted in by local law enforcement on Monday.

RELATED LINK: Bodies of two slain officers from Concho County arrived in Lubbock for autopsy

According to a Facebook post shared by the Concho County Sheriff’s Office, bank accounts were created at Eden State Bank for the families of each officer. Those who wish to donate can do so by contacting Laura Davis at 325-869-5111.

The First Bank of Paint Rock also created an account for the families. Donation inquiries can be directed to 325-732-4386.

Additionally, a GoFundMe campaign was created to provide an option for those who prefer to donate online. As of Wednesday afternoon the campaign had reached $2,285 of its $20,000 goal.

For more information on the GoFundMe, click HERE.

(ConchoValleyhomepage.com contributed to this report)