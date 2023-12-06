LUBBOCK, Texas — As many unfamiliar things are in the same space as our furry friends with the Christmas tree and other decorations coming out, it is best to take extra precautions to ensure our pets stay safe this holiday season.

RaiderVet Dr. Nancy Zimmerman with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine provided helpful tips to make your home extra safe for your pets.

Secure your Christmas tree – With lights and colorful ornaments, Christmas trees may spark pets’ interest. Ensure your tree is securely anchored so it can not tip over and cause injury to any animal or human.

Keep ornaments out of pets’ reach – Depending on its material, ornaments may cause lacerations if they are broken or chewed. Sparkly tinsel may cause vomiting and may even require surgery if eaten.

Make sure pets can’t reach candles – Always put candles on a stable surface and out of reach of animals. Pets can burn themselves or even cause a fire in the home if the candle is knocked over. Remember to turn off any candles when you leave a room.

Keep wires and batteries away from pets – A chewed wire could cause lethal shock to a pet. An ingested or chewed battery could also cause burns to the mouth, esophagus or other areas within the gI tract.

Never give your pet chocolate – Chocolate is very toxic for animals and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, tachycardia, tremors, cardiac arrhythmias or seizures.

Keep food and sweets out of reach – Spices, onions, raisins, artificial sweeteners, bones and other ingredients are harmful to pets. Keep animals away from the table, clear unattended plates and secure garbage can lids.

Keep contact information for your veterinarian, a nearby emergency veterinary service and the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center in an area that is easy to find. If you believe your pet has consumed something poisonous, Dr. Zimmerman suggests seeking medical attention immediately.