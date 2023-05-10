LUBBOCK, Texas — With summer on the horizon, Lubbock residents may be concerned with beating the West Texas heat, and simultaneously keeping their electric bills low.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with Lubbock Power and Light, Xcel Energy and Octopus Energy who all gave similar advice: Be energy efficient.

According to LP&L, every summer, the average electric customer will see an increase in energy usage. When degrees increase, air conditioning units must work harder.

From May to July, it’s important to take advantage of the resources available in your home to keep the heat out, and cool air in. “Think of your home like a box,” said LP&L spokesman Matt Rose. “And do all you can to make sure that box stays at a temperature comfortable for you.”

This includes properly insulating your home by sealing any open holes that may allow air to seep out. Rose suggested closing the blinds when it’s hot out, and if they must stay open, angle them towards the ceiling.

Changing out air filters regularly is crucial for residents in Lubbock, where dust build-up is expected. The more clogged a filter gets, the more energy is needed to blow air through a home.

“If you’re using a higher quality filter, change it every quarter,” Rose said. “If you’re using a lower quality filter, change it every month.”

In addition, both LP&L and Xcel suggested using ceiling fans to circulate cool air and adjusting the temperature upwards by 5-8 degrees when leaving your home – but do not turn the thermostat off.

According to Rose, turning it off forces it to work all evening to reach that comfortable temperature when you return and switch it back on. In line with this advice, Xcel spokesman Wes Reeves said programmable thermostats, apps and smart devices are helpful in maintaining such a schedule.

Michael Lee, the CEO of Octopus Energy, said that one feature the company will offer for Lubbock in the move to retail choice, is a smart thermostat that the company will adjust for you when there’s a need to conserve energy.

Lee said the company was excited to work with LP&L on the transition and “find ways to save money that maybe LP&L wasn’t organized to do at this point.” He also stressed the importance of getting an energy audit regularly to make sure your house isn’t leaky.

“Through efficiency measures, users can maintain a comfort level,” said Reeves.

Lee suggested doing the bulk of your errands during the afternoon, to take advantage of the A/C in public places during that time. Similarly, Reeves suggested putting off house chores that make you or your home hot (such as drying clothes or cooking) until after 7:00 p.m. when peak heat time dwindles down.

A long-term way to keep your home insulated, is through planting vegetation such as trees around it to block the sun. All in all, to maintain a healthier environment, and in turn save some dough, energy efficiency is the key.

“That’s what’s gonna save you money long-term, more than anything else,” Rose said.

