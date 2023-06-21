LUBBOCK, Texas — Summer is all about having fun in the sun, but according to Steven Greene, Director of Lubbock Animal Services, the heat that comes with the season can pose a serious risk for pets.

“In the heat of the year, you really want to make sure your pets have plenty of water,” said Greene. “You want to make sure they have plenty of shade, even when they’re outside, and if they have a good dog house, it needs to be in a shady area because we get extreme heat in Lubbock.”

Dr. Becca Bridge, with Hub City Veterinary Clinic, said some dogs are more susceptible to heat-related illness, such as arthritic or obese dogs, among others.

“The little smush-faced, flat-faced dogs tend to not be able to dissipate heat as well as other dogs, and so bulldogs, boxers, bostons, those kinds of breeds can overheat very quickly,” said Dr. Bridge.

Both animal experts agree, it’s important to know the signs of overheating in animals, and what to do if your dog or cat starts experiencing symptoms of overheating.

“A lot of times [pets] pant, and they pant really hard,” said Dr. Bridge. “Sometimes they just get really lethargic, their heart rate gets a lot faster and sometimes their gum color gets really kind of dark red and color.”

Both Greene and Dr. Bridge emphasized the importance of avoiding ice cold water, whether in a bath, drinking bowl or wet towel used to cool your dog off. The extreme cold, rather than lukewarm water, can cause even more issues for your hot dog. Each expert also recommended bringing your pet to the vet if you can, especially if they’re unconscious, so they can get potentially life-saving treatment.

However, Dr. Bridge also wanted everyone to spend quality time with their animals this summer, even if it’s in triple-digit temperatures.

“Still have fun with your animal,” said Dr. Bridge. “That’s why we have animals, so we can enjoy them and go outside and be outdoors with them. But just use common sense, and if the asphalt is hot to you, it’s absolutely hot on their little [paw] pads.”

Greene recommended making sure your pet has plenty of clean drinking water, a shady spot outside and keeping the animal–especially long-haired ones–properly groomed.