LUBBOCK, Texas — Harsh weather is one inevitable factor that can lead to rodent infestations in your Lubbock home. EverythingLubbock.com found out just how to get rid of a house mouse.

According to Enviroguard, a pest control company in Lubbock, rat infestations are not only annoying, but pose a health risk to households such as risk of catching Salmonella and E. Coli. If left unmanaged, rodent infestations can also become expensive.

Here are some tips from Enviroguard on house mouse prevention:

Maintain cleanliness. Clutter, open garbage cans and food scraps attract rats. Seal holes and cracks. Caulk or steel wool are easy to find at hardware stores and can keep mice out. Repair leaking pipes. Inspect your water pipes and address any problems. Eliminate potential nesting sites such as debris piles, old furniture and deep mulch. Consider trapping. Call a pest control company. Rat control experts will identify the cause of the infestation and address it.

Some signs mice may be invading your home are stale smells, rat droppings, holes on walls, chewing on food packaging and nesting material, Enviroguard said.

Terminix, another Lubbock pest control expert, said on its website that if a rodent problem goes unaddressed, spread occurs rapidly. From zero to three months, you could see a jump from two rats to 10, from three to six months the number of rats could jump from 10 to 50, and so on. This is based on a general reproductive cycle of rats.

So if you notice signs of rodents inside your house, you should act quickly.