LUBBOCK, Texas — With a 13% increase on top of last year’s record-breaking 16% increase, property owners are searching high and low for ways to get their appraised home value down.

Gary Adrian is a tax consultant with Ace of Texas whose company fights hundreds of protests each day, and said it’s more than just walking in.

“Gather all your evidence before you, you get ready to go to a hearing because you can’t just walk in and say my value is too high,” Adrian said.

Adrian said to prepare evidence ahead of time, by asking the Lubbock County Appraisal District to see what makes your home value so high.

“Ask them for all the evidence that will be presented at the hearing; this will include an appraisal card that shows every bit of data that they know about the property as well as a comparable grid,” Adrian said.

Repair estimates, pictures, and comparative market analysis, or CMA, can be used to show your home’s value as well.

“Get the most detailed photos that you can and as I said, if you have estimates, if you’ve had somebody take a look at it and provide you an estimate, then certainly go in with those as well,” Adrian said.

Chief appraiser Tim Radloff at LCAD said their numbers are generated based on market value.

“We basically are reporting what we find in the market as far as what the buyers and sellers are doing, how they react to a sales price,” Radloff said.

Radloff said before protesting, pay very close attention to filling out forms as well as checking the correct boxes concerning hearing type and how to be contacted about your hearing date.

Adrian said when it comes to understanding these numbers, put yourself in potential buyers’ shoes.

“If there’s anything that would cause a potential buyer either to offer lower or even back out, not even send you an offer, that’s something that we need to know about,” Adrian said.

Informal hearings end on April 28th, formal hearings will begin on May 1 and run through May 15.

For more information on the protest process, forms, and hearing times, visit the LCAD website.