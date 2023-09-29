LUBBOCK, Texas— We are a couple of weeks away from the upcoming annular eclipse that was set for October 14. Texas Tech University’s Health Science Center reminds those who will watch the annular eclipse to “protect their vision while watching the ‘ring of fire.’”

An annular eclipse happens when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, but since the moon is too small to completely cover the sun, it will leave a visible ring of sunlight. According to a press release from TTUHSC, the sun will be very bright during the annular eclipse and the radiation “can cause permanent damage to reading and driving vision.”

“An eclipse is such an interesting astronomical event that we as human beings are so curious that we want to look at it,” said Kelly Mitchell, M.D.,Texas Tech Physicians ophthalmologist.

However, looking at an eclipse will cause serious and permanent damage to the retina which is the light sensitive tissue at the back of the eye, said the release.

Mitchell warns that, if you look long enough at the sun or an eclipse and then notice a “lingering distortion of your central vision, you could be diagnosed with the disease known as solar retinopathy.” He said there was no effective treatment and there would be a chance of “permanent and potential significant loss of your central vision.”

Mitchell recommended using specially designed eclipse glasses or a solar filter which meet the International Organizations of Standardization 123 12-2 standard. Additionally, the release stated to buy eclipse glasses and filters from a “reputable source and to keep them in good condition.”

The release said to never view an annular eclipse with a smartphone, and through binoculars and telescopes.

“The only way you should ever consider using a cell phone is if you’re looking at the eclipse through the ‘selfie mode’,” said the release.

Here are other tips and warnings: