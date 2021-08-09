How to self-isolate while waiting for COVID-19 testing results

LUBBOCK, Texas– With COVID-19 cases rising in the Lubbock area, as well as surrounding counties, the City of Lubbock has updated its information on what do if someone tests positive for the virus.

If someone is waiting on COVID test results, the City of Lubbock has helpful tips to help keep them safe and isolated until those results come back.

What should one do if waiting for test results?

The city health department said people who were at least within six feet of each other should self-isolate.

Having close-contact with someone means sneezing or coughing within six feet of each other or shaking hands with a COVID-positive person, the city said.

If someone begins developing additional symptoms of COVID or symptoms become worse while waiting for test results, the city said it is best to contact a health provider for further instructions.

What to do if COVID test is positive

The city said people must continue to self-isolate at home for 10 days after symptoms first appear, regardless of vaccination status.

City Public Health Director Katherine Wells said if someone is vaccinated with a COVID vaccine, they do not need to quarantine if they test negative. However, if a vaccinated person tests positive, they have to self-isolate for the full 10 days.

If symptoms are improving without using fever-reducing medications and respiratory symptoms improve, that person no longer has to self-isolate, the city said.

Who do people need to notify if COVID-positive?

People need to notify close contacts to let them know they should quarantine from home, including family members, the city said.

Instructions go much more in-depth for non-vaccinated people, who must quarantine for 14 days from the last contact they had with a COVID-positive person, according to the city.

Quarantine can end after day 10 without testing or after day seven if a specimen was collected after a COVID test from day five was collected and negative on a diagnostic test.

If contacts were fully vaccinated, the city said they do not have to quarantine but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

What to do when COVID test is negative

If someone was tested but had no known exposure to a confirmed case or developed symptoms, the city said that person can stop self-isolation.

According to the city, if someone was COVID-negative on a test but is symptomatic, they may have another respiratory pathogen that is circulating the community. Furthermore, the city said people should avoid work and group settings until their symptoms improve and have been without fever for at least 24 hours.

For more of the latest information on COVID in the state, visit the Texas Department of Health Services website.