LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said it was investigating an incident that involved a man impersonating a Lubbock Police officer at a convenience store on Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained a police report on Monday that accused the man of going into the store and asking women for money.

The report said the suspect was wearing a police uniform and approached a female employee working behind the counter and “caught her off guard.” The suspect also asked the employee for a hug and attempted to go behind the counter, the report stated.

The employee told the suspect he was acting “inappropriate” and should leave the store, according to the report. The report also said the suspect would “pick out” female customers, ask them for money and attempt to escort them out of the store. The employee told officers the suspect’s actions toward female customers made her uncomfortable.

According to LPD, patrol officers typically have a uniform fully displaying their badges, while detectives do not have traditional uniforms but still display their badges. It also said officers will have a patch displayed on their uniforms as well.

LPD said a person should call (806) 775-2865 to verify the identity of a Lubbock Police officer if they feel they have come in contact with a person impersonating a police officer.

Impersonating a Police Officer is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas and is punishable by two to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.