LUBBOCK, Texas — Firework stands opened on Saturday, and will remain open until the Fourth of July. For many, shooting off the colorful pyrotechnics is a huge part of celebrating the holiday. Martin Meza, a local firework stand operator, said now is the time to buy before the supplies are gone by next Tuesday.

“Business has been slow,” said Meza. “We get a few customers just wanting to look around and see what’s available…But as of right now, it’s just browsing and then preparing for the weekend so they can finally come and get what they really want.”

Lubbock County Judge, Curtis Parrish, said that although there is not a burn ban here this year, it’s still important to keep safety in mind. Parrish also noted that it’s still illegal to use fireworks within city limits.

“Make sure of your surroundings, that you’re not using your fireworks in and around public areas,” Parrish said. “A lot of these fireworks are aerials that go up into the sky and sometimes they land in areas that you don’t intend.”

Kids can pick out all fireworks they like, but they cannot purchase any without an adult at least 18-years-old.

“As long as they’ve got somebody over 18 that’s with them that can buy, they can pick whatever they want to get, but as long as these guys have somebody here,” said Meza.

There are also ways those who decide to set off some explosives for the Fourth can help out their neighbors.

“Please pick up your trash, take a garbage bag with you,” Parrish said. “You can really help out the landowners by picking up after yourself.”

It’s also important to keep pets, veterans and anyone else who may have trouble with the noise that comes with fireworks, and to keep an extra eye on children who may not be fully aware of the potential dangers.