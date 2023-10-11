LUBBOCK, Texas– Halloween is around the corner and the Lubbock Police Department provided EverythingLubbock.com with a list of safety tips for those planning to take their kiddos trick or treating.

LPD encouraged parents and guardians to have a planned trick-or-treating route in advance. They also said to travel in a group of no more than 10.

LPD also stressed that everyone should “be visible” and wear bright and reflective costumes or outfits.

Lubbock Police encouarged the public to call police immediately if they see anyhting suspicous.

The non-emegercency line for the LPD is (806)-775-2865.

See the full list of safety tips from the Lubbock Police below.

The Lubbock Police Department will be out patrolling on Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

We would like to offer some trick-or-treating safety tips:

• Plan your trick-or-treat route in advance

• Have a designated person hand out candy

• Limit groups traveling together to 10 or less

• Designate a meeting place in case someone gets separated

• Look both ways before crossing the street

• When driving, slow down and watch for trick-or-treaters

• Be visible—wear bright and reflective costumes or clothing

• Carry a flashlight

• Parents should check candy/treats before consumption

As always, if you see anything suspicious as trick-or-treaters are out and about, please call police immediately.

Our non-emergency number is 806-775-2865, and for emergencies, call 911.