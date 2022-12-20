LUBBOCK, Texas — The memorial memorial service for Mike Leach, former Texas Tech Head Football Coach and more recently Mississippi State University coach, will be Tuesday afternoon. The service will be available on both the SEC Network and ESPN.

RELATED: Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

When: Tuesday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m. (Central Standard Time)

Where: Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University

TV/Internet: SEC Network and ESPN app (WatchESPN.com)

Leach served as the head football coach for TTU from 2000 to 2009 and is the university’s winningest coach with a record of 84-43 overall in 10 seasons. Leach coached eight seasons at Washington State and was in his third years MSU.

He died on the evening of Monday, December 12 in Jackson, Mississippi from complications from a heart attack.