SAN DIEGO — Texas Tech will tip off its March Madness run Friday at 12:45 p.m. CT against Montana State.

The game will be televised on TNT. It can be streamed online on the NCAA’s March Madness website or March Madness app. You can click HERE to reach the website.

The Red Raiders are the No. 3 seed in the bracket’s West Region. Montana State is the No. 14 seed.