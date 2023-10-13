LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will return to the Jones AT&T Stadium following their victory last week against Baylor, and will look to extend its winning streak to three on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. against Kansas State.

Texas Tech gave gameday information fans will need to know ahead of the Texas Tech vs. Kansas State game.

Texas Tech said television coverage will be provided by Fox Sports 1. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the Fox Sports app.

Texas Tech said in a press release fans are encouraged to wear black at this week’s game. The “wear black” initiative has traditionally signaled an upcoming big game as well as a sold out crowd, according to Texas Tech.

Television coverage will be provided by FS1. Alex Faust will be behind the mic for play-by-play duties and will be joined by analyst Petros Papadakis. Fans can access the game from their mobile or streaming device by using the FOX Sports app.

Texas Tech Sports Network will also broadcast the game over 46 affiliates throughout the state of Texas and New Mexico as Brian Jensen will have the call alongside analyst John Harris and sideline reporter Chris Level. The radio broadcast can also be heard on SiriusXM channel 135 or 199, as well as on the Varsity app.

ARRIVE EARLY

With the ongoing $230 million south end zone and Womble Football Center construction project, Texas Tech highly encourages fans to arrive at Jones AT&T Stadium early each gameday as capacity crowds are expected for each home game. Additionally, fans are asked to please enter the stadium as early as possible to avoid longer entry lines closer to kickoff.

One of the most notable changes around Jones AT&T Stadium will be the closing of Sixth Street each gameday, namely the area between the ongoing south end zone construction site and the Sports Performance Center. This area will be closed to pedestrian traffic on gameday due to the construction project and to ensure both teams can safely reach their locker room in a timely manner.

Fans with seats on the east side of Jones AT&T Stadium are encouraged to enter through Gate 3 this season and use the north inner concourse to reach their section.

Students should continue to utilize Gate 6.

Once inside, fans are reminded that the only way to move from the east or west side of Jones AT&T Stadium to the other is via the north inner concourse behind the north end zone building. There will not be a concourse area in the south portion of the stadium this season due to construction.

FANS ENCOURAGED TO “WEAR BLACK”

Texas Tech is encouraging fans to wear black for each of its next two home games against Kansas State and then again on Nov. 2 versus TCU. The “wear black” initiative has traditionally signaled an upcoming big game as well as a soldout crowd. Case, in point, tickets are already sold out for this weekend’s game as a capacity crowd is expected.

While the Kansas State game is sold out, as well as the previous three home games, Texas Tech recently announced a ticket two-pack for the final two home games starting as low as $65 for admission to both the TCU (11/2) and UCF (11/18) games.

CITIBUS TO OPERATE SHUTTLE SERVICE FOR FANS

Citibus will provide roundtrip shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the conclusion of the game at only $5 per person. Pick-up is located north of the John Walker Soccer Complex and northwest of the Health Sciences Center. Fan shuttle service is also provided for fans from the gameday parking lots to Raider Alley this season. The drop-off location on the north end of the Engineering Key is in addition to the normal gameday route.

***Beginning this year, Citibus will only accept payment through the “Go Pass” app. Signage and QR codes will be available near each pickup location on gameday.***

Hop on a Citibus from satellite parking and get dropped off directly to Raider Alley.

BROOKS TIME ALL THE TIME FOR TECH

Don’t look now but Texas Tech has developed into one of the top rushing teams in the country behind senior running back Tahj Brooks, who has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the past four games after most recently recording career highs in attempts with 31 and rushing yards with 170 in the win at Baylor.

Brooks now ranks fifth in the FBS and third in the Big 12 with 688 rushing yards this season, which ranks as the most by a Red Raider through six games since Ricky Williams in 1998.

He is averaging 114.7 rushing yards per game entering this weekend.

RED RAIDERS TOUGH UP FRONT DEFENSIVELY

Heading into this year, Joey McGuire felt one of Texas Tech’s biggest strengths might be up front defensively thanks to a senior-laden core along the defensive line.

The Red Raiders dominated up front last weekend against Baylor, totaling six sacks and 11.0 tackles for loss, all while allowing only 17 rushing yards in the win.

It marked the second-lowest rushing total allowed by the Red Raiders against a Big 12 opponent all-time and the lowest since Texas Tech gave up only 11 yards on the ground versus Kansas in 2011.

SOME PERSPECTIVE THROUGH SEPTEMBER

While no one associated with Texas Tech likely forecasted or desired a 3-3 start to this season, those three losses aren’t looking nearly as bad as some originally thought. The three schools Texas Tech has lost to this season – Wyoming (5-1), Oregon (5-0) and West Virginia (4-1) – are a combined 14-2 overall this season with the two losses coming to teams who currently own a top 10 ranking.

West Virginia’s lone loss came in its season opener to a Penn State program that is ranked as high as No. 5 in the country. Wyoming, meanwhile, dropped its lone contest to a Texas team that is ranked as high as No. 9 nationally – the Cowboys entered the fourth quarter at Texas tied 10-10. Oregon remains undefeated at 5-0 this season and sits at No. 8 in both major polls.

TEXAS TECH-KANSAS STATE CONNECTIONS

The lone connection between the Texas Tech and Kansas State coaching staffs is with associate head coach Kenny Perry, who worked alongside K-State defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt at Kansas in 2018. Wyatt was a senior analyst for the Jayhawks that season, while Perry was in his fourth and final year as special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt was a four-year letterman at linebacker at Kansas State where he led the Big 8 Conference in tackles as a junior in 1993. Hocutt, who was elected captain his senior year under legendary K-State head coach Bill Snyder, was named to the All-Big 8 Conference team following his junior season. The Sporting News selected him in 1993 as one of the nation’s top-20 “most underrated” players. He earned his degree in political science from Kansas State in 1995.

INSIDE THE K-STATE SERIES

Texas Tech will look to reverse its recent fortunes against Kansas State this weekend as the Red Raiders enter Saturday’s Homecoming game riding a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats. It is the longest winning streak by either team in the series as Kansas State is 14-9 all-time in the series after winning 11 of the last 12 contests overall.

The Red Raiders will be looking for their first win over Kansas State since late in the 2015 season when Texas Tech downed the Wildcats, 59-44, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Each of the three meetings since that victory have been one-possession losses as Kansas State prevailed in overtime, 42-35, in 2017 and then 30-27 in 2019 and 25-24 in 2021.

DeAndre Washington rushed for a career-high 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 59-44 victory in the 2015 victory over the Wildcats as he became the first Red Raider to rush for at least 200 yards in a game since Shaud Williams did so against Colorado in 1999. To date, Washington’s performance remains the only time since Texas Tech moved to a passing offense in 2000 where a Red Raider has rushed for at least 200 yards in a game. Patrick Mahomes II also threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns in that win.

The Red Raiders have gone down to the wire against Kansas State over the course of the seven-game losing streak as six of those losses have been determined by 10 points or less with four of them being one-possession games. Texas Tech is only 1-6 all-time in games determined by eight points or less versus the Wildcats with its lone win coming in the first-ever meeting between the two schools, a 6-0 victory in 1933.

The two schools have only met three times outside of Big 12 play with the first coming in a 6-0 victory by the Red Raiders in 1933. The two schools also played in Lubbock during the 1963 and 1986 seasons, both Texas Tech victories.

