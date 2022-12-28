LUBBOCK, Texas — Kickoff between Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) and Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be at 8:05 p.m. (Central Standard Time) Wednesday at NRG Stadium in Houston in the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl.

For Texas Tech it is the 40th bowl appearance in program history – and the fifth time in the “Texas Bowl.” The Ole Miss Rebels have a 4-2 record against the Red Raiders.

Coverage will be on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the Texas Tech Sports Network.

Texas Tech v. Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

Joey McGuire ahead of Texas Tech v. Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

Texas Tech v. Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

Texas Tech v. Ole Miss at the TaxAct Texas Bowl (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

Texas Tech averaged more than 33 points per game compared to an average score of 29 and-a-half points for opponents. The Rebels average more than 34 points per game.

The Red Raiders come into the bowl game with an average 152.5 rushing yards per game and 307 passing yards. The Red Raiders made 529 passing attempts with 25 passing touchdowns, 324 completions and 17 interceptions.

The Red Raider fell just short of 37 percent on 3rd down conversions in the regular season and nearly 61 percent on 4th down conversions.

COVERAGE:

ESPN

ESPN Radio

Texas Tech Sports Network

Ole Miss averaged more than 261 yards rushing and nearly 230 yards passing. The Rebels passed 346 times for 214 completions, 20 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Be sure to check out our pregame coverage at 7:00 p.m. on KAMC and our post-game coverage on Red Raider Nation.