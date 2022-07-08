LUBBOCK, Texas – Howdy Homemade Ice Cream celebrated their grand opening today with live music, a visit from Raider Red and exclusive ice cream flavors.

“I’m excited for ice cream, I’m gonna scoop it,” said Devon Walker, a Howdy Hero.

Howdy Homemade aims to employ individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, providing them with the opportunity to learn valuable skills behind the counter.

“We’re under a relentless pursuit to create jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through smiles and our amazing ice cream,” said Sebastyen Szenttornyay, General Manager for the West end Location.

Howdy Homemade Ice cream started with a vision from Tom Landis, working to create a completely inclusive environment.

“We needed to create a place where there are more than 3.2 million adult Texans with special needs that want a job and we wanted to create that for them,” said Landis.

The ice cream shop will partner with various local organizations. They are donating $1 from every membership to the Burkhart center as well as a partnership with Texas Tech Athletics selling the sweet treat all across various games. The shop will also provide Highpoint Villagers with valuable training.

A community mission that the Szenttornyay family worked to bring to West Texas.

“It’s close to home because I have two special needs kids of my own,” said Imre, Franchise Partner or Howdy Homemade. “The opportunities that this will open up to Elek and Gyorgi and to countless of other heroes is the ability to give them a sense of pride, a sense of accomplishment, an opportunity to excel and kind of grow to come out of their shell, to build more communication skills and to really make more friends.”

The location hopes to offer individuals an opportunity to reach their untapped abilities.

“We’re just trying to spread the love and joy that we have here for our heroes and just keep providing opportunities,” said Sebestyen.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream will be open from 12pm to 9pm Monday through Saturday, For more information you can visit their Facebook here.