LUBBOCK, Texas– It was publicly announced on Monday morning Howdy’s Homemade Ice Cream was set to close its doors on Saturday, September 2.

A social media post on Monday morning thanked the Lubbock community for its “outpouring of love and support.” The post also said Howdy’s would rebrand itself to “Champion’s Creamery.”

The post said Champion’s Creamery would become a non-profit and remain “100% locally operated.”

According to the post, the existing staff from Howdy’s would carry over to Champions Creamery.

Champions Creamery said it would have the same mission as Howdy’s “with fresh homemade ice cream recipes you will cherish and remember, sprinkled with a little Jesus on the side.”

The grand re-opening was set for Saturday, September 16.