HPWD accepting requests for proposals for research, demonstration projects

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the High Plains Underground Water District No. 1:

High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) is now accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) for water conservation research, demonstration, and education project funding.



Proposals are due no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020. Email delivery is preferred and should be sent to jason.coleman@hpwd.org

“Each year, HPWD funds a number of research and demonstration projects. We invite those with innovative ideas to submit requests for proposals. Our research and demonstration committee will evaluate each project for possible funding,” said Manager Jason Coleman.



Since 2014, HPWD has provided supplemental funding for several research, demonstration, and education projects.



Some of the projects approved for full or partial funding in 2019 were:

Use of plant-based polymers to remove total dissolved solids (TDS) and arsenic in groundwater

Drought tolerant corn hybrids

Estimating playa basin recharge

Effects of shade on turf water use

3D aquifer visualization model

Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors

Proposal requirements and links to past projects are available at www.hpwd.org/research

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

(News release from the High Plains Underground Water District No. 1)