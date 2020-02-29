HPWD announces Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1:

Anyone interested in drilling a new test well into the Dockum Aquifer within the 16-county High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) service area is encouraged to participate in the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program.

“HPWD has the responsibility to conduct research and provide information on aquifers within the District boundaries. Partnering with constituents on new well projects is the best way to obtain aquifer information while lessening research costs,” said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman.

He added that several persons have already expressed interest in the partnership program following its adoption earlier this month.

“We had four persons attend the Feb.11 Board of Directors meeting to get more information about the program. Our field staff have also had questions from interested landowners,” Coleman said.

HPWD will solicit applications for grant funding under the program. The total amount of funding for the program shall not exceed $220,000 for fiscal year 2020, which ends Sept. 30.

Eligible expenses under the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program include the cost of drilling, logging, and/or completing a water well. This may also include materials, labor, preparation, installation, or administration directly associated with implementing/completing the project.

Coleman said funding of projects is on an application by application basis. Each application will be reviewed and negotiated by the General Manager before it is submitted to the HPWD Board of Directors for consideration at one of their regular monthly meetings.

The Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program application form and grant funding contract is available at www.hpwd.org/dockum-partnership

Additional information about the Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program is available by contacting Jason Coleman at (806) 762-0181 or by emailing jason.coleman@hpwd.org

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

Be sure to “like” the High Plains Water District Facebook page to receive updates on district activities or follow us on Twitter at @HPUWCD. Visit our website at www.hpwd.org.

(News release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)