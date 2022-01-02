HPWD begins annual water level measurements on Jan. 3, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the HPWD:

Beginning Jan. 3, HPWD personnel will make water level measurements to determine the effect of 2021 pumping on groundwater levels in aquifers within the district.

These annual measurements are made in a network of more than 1,350 privately-owned wells. These observation wells are spaced at a density of approximately one well per nine square miles throughout the 16-county HPWD service area.

“We want to let the public know that our staff will be visiting observation well sites from early January until completion of this work effort. They will be driving white pickup trucks that are clearly identified as High Plains Water District vehicles,” said Field Staff Supervisor Keith Whitworth.

These water level data are made available to the public through an interactive map on the HPWD website (map.hpwd.org).

This feature allows persons to access annual observation well data, annual supplemental well data, and daily water level data in select wells.

“Since 2013, the interactive map has been a highly-utilized method of obtaining depth-to-water and saturated thickness information by persons inside and outside the District,” said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman.

An introduction to the interactive map and each of its features are discussed in tutorial videos on HPWD’s YouTube channel.

Those without computer access can contact GIS Specialist Jed Leibbrant to request a printed report of annual water level measurements for an individual county or counties of interest. He can be reached at (806) 762-0181.

Created in September 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

