LUBBOCK, Texas — Field technicians with the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 (HPWD) have started their annual water level measurements.

According to a press release from the HPWD, the measurements are to determine the effects of 2022’s pumping from the aquifers across the district.

The water level measurements are made in a network of more than 1,400 privately owned water wells that are used for observation, HPWD said.

The public was advised the technicians will be in marked Ford trucks and wearing field tech uniforms.

For more information, you can contact the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1 at (806) 762-0181 or visit their website.