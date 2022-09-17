The following is a press release from the HPWD:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Sept. 13, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors approved a resolution setting the 2022 ad valorem tax rate at $0.004686 per $100 valuation for the operation and maintenance of the district.



The adopted 2022 tax rate of $0.04686 is 8.5% less than the previous year’s rate of $0.0051 per $100 valuation.



Property valued at $100,000 will pay $4.69 in annual taxes to HPWD under the approved rate, compared to $5.10 in 2021. The HPWD 2023 fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2022.



“The Board of Directors has lowered the tax rate yearly since 2014. At that time, the tax rate was $0.008026 per $100 valuation. It is our priority to have annual balanced budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for the operation of the district while continuing to improve services for constituents in our 16 -county service area,” said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.

