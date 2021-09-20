HPWD Board of Directors adopts 2021 tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESSRELEASE) — The following is a press release from the HPWD:

During their Sept. 14 meeting, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors approved a resolution setting the 2021 ad valorem tax rate at $0.0051 per $100 valuation for operation and maintenance of the district.



The adopted 2021 tax rate of $0.0051 is $0.0004 less than the previous year’s rate of $0.0055 per $100 valuation.



Persons with $100,000 in property value will pay $5.10 in annual taxes to HPWD under the approved rate, as compared to $5.50 in 2020. The HPWD 2022 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.



“The Board of Directors have lowered the tax rate each year since 2014. At that time, the tax rate was $0.008026 per $100 valuation. It is our priority to have annual balanced budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for operation of the district while continuing to improve services for constituents in our 16-county service area,” said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.



In other business, the Board of Directors approved the Consent Agenda; approved administratively complete water well permit applications; approved funding for a test well to be drilled under the Dockum Aquifer Partnership program; amended the 2021 adopted budget; heard presentations about HPWD supported research; approved a statement of work for technical support from the U.S. Geological Survey; and heard a staff presentation about managing open, uncovered, or deteriorated water wells.



Created in September 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

