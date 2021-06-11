HPWD Board of Directors award 2021-2022 Research & Demonstration Funds

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

More than $325,000 in funding for water-related research, demonstration, and education projects was approved by the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors at their June 8 regular meeting.

Since 2014, HPWD has provided financial support for water conservation research, demonstration, and education efforts within its 16-county service area. Funding recipients are required to provide annual progress reports to the Water District. In addition, they must give an in-person update about their project at a monthly HPWD Board of Directors meeting.

There were 14 projects submitted for 2021-2022 funding. Each was evaluated by an eight-member committee that included three HPWD Board members, two County Advisory Committee members, two members of the public, and the General Manager.

Of these, 10 projects were approved for funding. They are:

Booker T. Washington Garden Water Catchment Improvement Project.

Development of Stress-Tolerant Specialty Corn Genetics and Production System as a High Value Crop Option for Limited Water Capacities – Year 2.

Field Evaluation of Sensor & Communication Platforms.

Industrial Hemp Fiber Yield of Dryland vs. Limited Irrigation.

Ogallala Commons Playa Field Days and Festivals.

Plant Based Polymers as Effective Treatment Agents in Removal of Microplastic, Dissolved Solids, and Ions from Underground Water.

Preston Smith Elementary Star Garden (with rainwater harvesting).

Remote Sensing Analysis of Change in Irrigated Areas.

Texas 4-H Water Ambassadors Program.

Water Works Education Exhibit at FiberMax Center for Discovery.

Annual Reports (2014-2020) and other information about HPWD’s Research and Demonstration Funding Program is available at www.hpwd.org/research.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16- county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

