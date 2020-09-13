HPWD Board of Directors lowers 2020 tax rate

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

During their Sept. 8 meeting, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors approved a resolution setting the 2020 ad valorem tax rate at $.0055 per $100 valuation for operation and maintenance of the district.

The adopted 2020 tax rate is less than the no-new-revenue tax rate of $0.00604 per $100 valuation.

Persons with $100,000 in property value will pay $5.50 in annual taxes to HPWD under the approved rate as compared to $6.30 in 2019. The HPWD 2021 fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

“The HPWD Board of Directors have lowered the tax rate each year since 2014. It is our priority to have balanced annual budgets. This allows us to reduce the tax rate for operation of the district, while at the same time, improve services for constituents in our 16-county service area,” said Board President Lynn Tate of Amarillo.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

