HPWD Board of Directors sets Sept. 10 public hearing on amended management plan

The High Plains Underground Water Conservation District Board of Directors have scheduled a Sept. 10 public hearing to receive comments on the District’s amended management plan.

The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. in the A. Wayne Wyatt Board Room of the High Plains Water District (HPWD) office, 2930 Avenue Q, in Lubbock. The September Board of Directors meeting follows at 2:00 p.m.

“Groundwater conservation districts in Texas adopt 10-year management plans. However, they are required by state law to review and re-adopt these plans–with or without revisions–at least once every five years. The 2014 plan amendments are about to expire,” said General Manager Jason Coleman.

Coleman said the proposed amended 2019 plan contains no major revisions.

“Basically, we are adding information required by the Texas Water Development Board and the State Legislature; updating the appendices containing Modeled Available Groundwater data resulting from 2016 adopted Desired Future Conditions (DFC); Modeled Water Budgets and Estimated Historical Groundwater Use; adding revised data from the 2017 State Water Plan; and making capitalization and grammar revisions,” he said.

Persons may request a copy of the draft amended management plan by e-mail at info@hpwd.com. A copy is also available for public viewing during regular business hours at the district headquarters in Lubbock and the HPWD field office, 301 N 15th Street, Suite 1, in Canyon.

Written comments concerning the draft amended management plan will be accepted at the District’s Lubbock office until 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. They may also be submitted by email at jason.coleman@hpwd.org

Created in 1951 by local residents and the State Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

