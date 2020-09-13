HPWD cancels November 3 election for Precincts 3 and 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

During their Sept. 8 meeting, the HPWD Board of Directors approved an order canceling the November 3, 2020 general election in District Directors’ Precincts Three and Four.



Tony Beauchamp of Friona and Lynn Tate of Amarillo were the unopposed candidates for Precinct Three District Director and Precinct Four District Director, respectively. This will be the first four-year term for Beauchamp and the third four-year term for Tate. They will receive their respective Oaths of Office at a future Board meeting.



Incumbent Precinct Three District Director Mike Beauchamp of Friona did not seek re-election. He was first elected to the position in 2012.



Under the Texas Election Code, the water district may cancel an election if the candidates whose names are to appear on the ballot are unopposed; there are no declared write-in candidates; and there is no proposition to appear on the ballot.



The Election Code also provides that the unopposed candidates be declared duly elected to their respective offices.



Precinct Three includes Bailey County, the portion of Castro County within the district, and Parmer County.



Precinct Four includes the portions of Armstrong, Deaf Smith, Potter, and Randall Counties within the district.



Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.



