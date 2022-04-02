LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the HPWD:

The publishable results of 2022 water level measurements are now available on the HPWD interactive web map.

An average decline of -0.63 feet was calculated in the groundwater levels of the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity (High Plains) Aquifer (ETHP) from 2021 to 2022. HPWD field technicians measured approximately 1,333 water wells during the first part of 2022. From these measurements, about 1,300 were also measured in 2021, allowing HPWD to calculate the average change.

Also of importance is the saturated thickness of the Ogallala and ETHP, which is the thickness of the water bearing formations. For 2022, the average saturated thickness of all observation wells is about 53 feet. This compares to the average of 54 feet in 2021.



More detailed statistics of the measured change include:

16 wells with declines of 5 feet or more

16 wells with declines of 4 to 4.99 feet

41 wells with declines of 3 to 3.99 feet

87 wells with declines of 2 to 2.99 feet

201 wells with declines of 1 to 1.99 feet

596 wells with declines of 0 to 0.99 feet

347 wells with rises of 0.01 feet or more

The largest water level decline was -9.35 feet in a Castro County observation well. The largest water level rise was +5.25 feet in a Lubbock County observation well.

For the Dockum Aquifer, HPWD measured 30 observation wells. The average change for the Dockum Aquifer is -0.71 feet for 2022.

HPWD has updated all data on its interactive map with the 2022 measurements. This includes all of the data found using the “Aquifer Info” tool, which provides estimates of:

saturated thickness

5-year change

10-year change

Last year, HPWD began providing estimates of saturated thickness, and 5-year and 10-year water level changes anywhere within the service area using the interactive map. This is a powerful tool which provides estimated aquifer information anywhere the user clicks.

Created in September 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

