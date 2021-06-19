HPWD: Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program funds still available

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

Anyone interested in drilling a new Dockum Aquifer test well is encouraged to participate in the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District’s (HPWD) Dockum Aquifer Partnership Program. Funds are still available for the 2021 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

Since its creation in February 2020, the program has provided partial funding for three test wells. These were located near Bovina, Edmonson, and Farwell.

“HPWD has the responsibility to conduct research and provide information on aquifers within the District boundaries. Partnering with constituents on new well projects is the best way to obtain aquifer information while lessening research costs,” said Manager Jason Coleman.

Funding is on an application by application basis. Each request will be reviewed and negotiated by the General Manager before it is submitted to the HPWD Board of Directors for consideration. Eligible expenses include cost of drilling, logging, and/or completing a new Dockum Aquifer test well. Other costs may also be eligible.

A Request for Applications document and Well Application form is available on the HPWD website (www.hpwd.org/dockum-partnership). Additional information is available by contacting Coleman at (806) 762-0181 or by email at jason.coleman@hpwd.org

In recent years, there has been increased interest in using groundwater from the Dockum Aquifer as an alternative water supply. HPWD promotes research to gain a better understanding of the aquifer’s geology and water quality.

This information is incorporated into the HPWD interactive map (dockumstudy.hpwd.org). It features water level information, water quality testing results, and geophysical well logs. Additional information about the Dockum Aquifer is also available at hpwd.org/aquifers.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16- county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

(News release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)