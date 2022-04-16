LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the HPWD:

Applications for research/demonstration funding with High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) are due Monday, May 2, 2022. A standard application form is available on the district website (hpwd.org/research), and should accompany the proposal.

The requirements for proposals are included as part of the HPWD R&D policy. These guidelines require the following in the proposals:

No more than five (5) pages in length, single spaced

An executive summary of the proposal

Proposed work objectives and expected impact of the research/demonstration being conducted

Length and timeline of the proposed project.

List of cooperators and other funding sources for the project

Proposed budget and budget justification

A committee appointed by HPWD Board President, Lynn Tate, will review the proposals prior to the June HPWD board meeting. The recommendations from the committee are then considered by the full board at a regular meeting. Last year, the HPWD board approved $325,000 in project funding.

Created in September 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

Be sure to “like” the High Plains Water District Facebook page to receive updates on district activities or follow us on Twitter at @HPUWCD.

(Press release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)