HPWD now accepting RFPs for research and demonstration projects

High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) is now accepting requests for proposals (RFPs) for water conservation research, demonstration, and education project funding.

Proposals are due no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021. They must be submitted using the funding application form found at hpwd.org/research and follow the proposal requirements adopted by the HPWD Board of Directors. These requirements include:

No more than five (5) pages in length, and single spaced

An executive summary of the proposal

Proposed work objectives and expected impact of the research/demonstration being conducted

Length and timeline of the proposed project.

List of cooperators and other funding sources for the project

Proposed budget and budget justification

Email delivery is preferred and applications should be sent to jason.coleman@hpwd.org

“Each year, HPWD funds a number of research and demonstration projects. We invite those with innovative ideas to submit requests for proposals. Our research and demonstration committee will evaluate each project for possible funding,” said General Manager Jason Coleman. The full HPWD Board of Directors normally acts on these proposals at their regular June meeting.

Since 2014, HPWD has provided more than $500,000 in supplemental funding for research, demonstration, and education projects.

Past research and demonstration grant funding projects are available for viewing at www.hpwd.org/research.

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

