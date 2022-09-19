The following is a press release from the HPWD:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Residents in Precinct One of the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) will go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022, to elect a Board member.



Brandon Patschke and Dustin Eggleston, both of Lubbock, are candidates for Precinct One District Director. Precinct One consists of the portion of Crosby County above the Caprock Escarpment within the district, Lubbock County, and Lynn County.



Early voting for the Precinct One General Election will be conducted from Oct. 24 – Nov. 4, 2022. A list of Early Voting / Election Day polling dates, times, and locations is available at www.hpwd.org/elections



In accordance with Section 2.051 of the Texas Election Code, the HPWD Board of Directors canceled the general election in District Directors’ Precinct Two and Precinct Five since these were uncontested races. Both unopposed candidates were declared duly elected to their offices on Sept. 13, 2022, during the HPWD Board of Directors meeting in Lubbock.



Brad Heffington of Littlefield was re-elected to a third four-year term as Precinct Two District Director, representing Cochran County, the portion of Hockley County within the district, and Lamb County.



Ronnie Hopper of Petersburg was re-elected to a third four-year term as Precinct Five District Director, representing the portion of Floyd County above the Caprock Escarpment within the district, Hale County, and Swisher County.



“Political subdivisions can declare the results of an election without conducting it — if there are no contested positions and no propositions on the ballot,” said HPWD Manager Jason Coleman. “In this instance, the election results were known when the filing deadlines passed. This provision of the Texas Election Code saves considerable time and taxpayer money.”



Created in 1951 by residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent waste of underground water in aquifers within its 16 – county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

(Press release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)