HPWD: Producers needed for playa basin focus groups

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the High Plains Water Conservation District No. 1:



Are you an agricultural producer with one or more playa basins on land you own or rent? If so, Playa Lakes Joint Venture (PLJV) invites you to participate in upcoming focus group meetings to provide input on new calculator tools that can convey potential impacts of various playa basin management scenarios to producers.

The two focus group meetings are set for Feb. 5 at Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House, 7203 W. Interstate 40 Frontage Rd., in Amarillo and Feb. 6 at the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) office, 2930 Avenue Q, in Lubbock.

Registration for both meetings begins at 8:45 a.m. The focus group starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12 noon. Lunch is provided. Only those producers who RSVP will receive a small stipend as a token of appreciation for sharing their time and knowledge.

“It’s important to us that we listen to and learn from farmers who work with or manage playas in their farm fields while raising crops. We know there are many opinions out there and we’d like to hear them. Please RSVP soon to reserve your spot, as we’ll be keeping the group small for an energetic discussion,” said Dr. Anne Bartuszevige, PLJV Conservation Science Director.

Deadline to RSVP is Jan. 30. Contact Anne Bartuszevige or Meghan Bogaerts at (303) 926-0777 to RSVP or receive additional information about the Amarillo and Lubbock focus group meetings.

