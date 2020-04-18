HPWD provides results of their 2020 water level measurements

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1:

Annual measurements show an average change of -0.62 of a foot in groundwater levels of the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity (High Plains) Aquifer from 2019 to 2020, according to findings from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD).



The 10-year District average change (2010-2020) is -7.85 feet while the five-year District average change (2015-2020) is -2.16 feet. The average saturated thickness of the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity (High Plains) Aquifer within the District is 55 feet (2019-2020).



Starting in January, HPWD field personnel made water level measurements in a network of 1,345 privately-owned water wells completed into the Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity (High Plains) Aquifer. In addition, annual measurements were also made in 31 Dockum Aquifer wells. These wells showed an average change of -0.61 of a foot (2019-2020).



The portion of Armstrong County within the HPWD service area had an average increase in water levels. The other 15 counties recorded average declines, according to HPWD Field Technician Supervisor Keith Whitworth.



Here are the 2019-2020 statistics for Ogallala wells with publishable measurements.

336 observation wells with increases ranging from 0.1 to 5.64 feet.

617 observation wells with decreases ranging from 0 to -.99 of a foot.

258 observation wells with decreases ranging from – 1 to -1.99 feet.

65 observation wells with decreases ranging from -2 to -2.99 feet.

30 observation wells with decreases ranging from -3 to -3.99 feet.

14 observation wells with decreases ranging from -4 to -4.99 feet.

10 observation wells with decreases ranging from -5 to -8.32 feet.

“Each year, there are wells that show water level rises and others that show water level declines. The largest water level rise was 5.64 feet in a Hockley County well and the largest water level decline was -8.32 feet in a Castro County well,” Whitworth said.



Results of the 2020 water level measurements and updated saturated thickness information are now available on the interactive map on the HPWD website (map.hpwd.org). Those who want printed information should contact Jed Leibbrandt at (806) 762-0181 or email him at jed.leibbrandt@hpwd.org. He can provide print copies of water level measurement data for an individual county or specific counties of interest.



Dockum Aquifer observation well information is available on the HPWD website (dockumstudy.hpwd.org).

“This recent addition to the website includes water level data in observation wells, study wells, and wells equipped with pressure transducers,” said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman. “It also features drillers and geophysical well logs for Dockum Aquifer wells, water quality data, and flow test information,” he said.

Infographic summaries about the 2020 Ogallala/Edwards-Trinity (High Plains) and Dockum Aquifer water level measurements are available at www.hpwd.org/reports



Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.



