HPWD schedules public hearings to receive comments on proposed Desired Future Conditions (DFC)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the HPWD:

In accordance with Texas Water Code, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District (HPWD) Board of Directors are seeking public comment on proposed Desired Future Conditions (DFCs) in Groundwater Management Area (GMA) 1 & 2.

A minimum 90-day public comment period began after the March 18 GMA 1 meeting and the March 25 GMA 2 meeting. Each groundwater conservation district within GMA 1 & GMA 2 is required to hold at least one hearing to receive public comments on the respective proposed DFCs. The DFC process is outlined in Chapter 36 of the Texas Water Code.

On April 13, the Board of Directors scheduled two public hearings within the HPWD service area.

• June 8: 1:30 p.m., HPWD Office, 2930 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX.

• July 13: 1:30 p.m., Kuhlman Extension Center, 200 N. Brown Rd., Canyon, TX

The hearings will be held in conjunction with regular HPWD monthly Board of Directors meetings.

The majority of HPWD lies within GMA 2, while portions of HPWD in Armstrong, Potter, and Randall Counties are in GMA 1. The GMA boundaries were established by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) in Austin.

A draft explanatory report of the proposed DFCs in both GMAs is available at www.hpwd.org/dfcs. A print copy is also available for review at the HPWD office in Lubbock and the District’s field office in Canyon.

“We encourage interested persons to use this reference document to learn more about factors that were considered during the joint planning process,” said HPWD General Manager Jason Coleman. He serves as the administrative officer for GMA 2.

The process of adopting a DFC was established by the Texas Legislature in 2005, and requires groundwater conservation districts to establish DFCs for relevant aquifers at least once every five years. This is the third time that groundwater conservation districts have established DFCs.

Comments regarding the proposed DFCs should be mailed to HPWD, 2930 Avenue Q, Lubbock, TX 79411-2499 or emailed to dfccomments@hpwd.org no later than 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021

Created in 1951 by local residents and the Texas Legislature, the High Plains Water District works to conserve, preserve, protect, and prevent the waste of underground water within its 16-county service area. HPWD is the first groundwater conservation district created in Texas.

Be sure to “like” the High Plains Water District Facebook page to receive updates on district activities or follow us on Twitter at @HPUWCD. Visit our website at www.hpwd.org.

(News release from the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District No. 1)