HS student arrested for spreading rumor of potential threat, Frenship ISD says

WOLFFORTH, Texas — Frenship ISD said Wednesday that a student had been arrested and charged with a state felony charge of false alarm for knowingly spreading false information that caused fear, according to a letter sent to parents.

According to Frenship ISD, the rumor was circulating around the high school and the Ninth Grade Center. In addition to being arrested, the student was removed from campus.

Frenship ISD said it was possible that additional arrests and disciplinary action were possible.

A similar situation occurred at Laura Bush Middle School on Monday, according to a letter sent to Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents.

According to Lubbock-Cooper ISD, administrators were made aware of the threat and investigated. The source was identified, and the threat was ultimately found to be not credible.

The following is the letter sent to Frenship ISD parents:

We are notifying you to ensure you are aware of rumors circulating Frenship High School and the Ninth Grade Center.

This morning, rumors began to circulate about a potential threat at FHS and the Ninth Grade Center. After an in-depth investigation and after questioning several students, Frenship police have arrested a student on a state jail felony charge of false alarm for knowingly spreading false information and perpetuating a rumor that caused fear and disrupted school. This student will also be removed from campus.

Based on the investigation of the rumor, it is possible that there could be additional arrests and disciplinary actions.

We feel it is important to remind students that there can be serious disciplinary and criminal consequences for spreading rumors that cause fear and panic among our students, parents, and community.

Safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and we take these incidents very seriously. We want to remind parents and students that it is important to immediately report any suspicious activity to administrators and to help our campuses by not spreading false information.