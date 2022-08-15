LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock business is using their services of making stickers to give back to local nonprofits.

Hub City Graphics opened in 2020, and owner Jacob Teague said he originally got the idea to donate part of his proceeds to nonprofits, because he wanted to keep money local.

He said, “The feedback has been really positive. You know, I feel like we are actually making a change here in the city of Lubbock.”

The stickers are handmade and run for $3 a piece with a portion of proceeds going towards each foundation’s cause: 50% to be exact. So, for every sticker made and purchased for the nonprofit, $1.50 will go to Hub City Graphics, and the other $1.50 will go to the organization.

The company’s most recent collaboration was with the South Plains Kidney Foundation, an organization whose mission is to bring about awareness on kidney disease.

Executive director Aime Duemer said, “It helps tremendously, because everything we get, we help patients.”

HubCity Graphics has also teamed up with the organization Kat’s Alley Cats, “dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of cats via Trap-Neuter-Return,” and Operation Pawprints, Inc., a non-profit organization that advocates animal welfare.

Volunteers with Kat’s Alley Cats, Hunter Hatfield and Jill Harper said they’ve already received over $200 since the collaboration. That is enough to cover the cost of two cats’ spay/neuter and microchipping. “Every penny counts,” Harper added.

Teague said he is open to teaming up with any local nonprofit that reaches out to him.