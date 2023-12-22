LUBBOCK, Texas — The Louise Hopkins Center For The Arts (LHUCA) announced the date of the Hub City Renaissance Faire for October 19, 2024, according to a social media post.

The Hub City Renaissance Faire will take place at 511 Avenue K in the LHUCA Plaza and at CASP located in the downtown Lubbock cultural arts district.

2023’s Hub City Renaissance Fair was the first year the event took place. Admission at Hub City Renaissance Faire will be $5 for ages 10 and up, and free for 9 and under, according to the LHUCA website.

LHUCA said tickets, theme and more information will come at a later date.