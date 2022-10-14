Hub City Street Hoops has invited kids across the South Plains to a youth basketball program designed to keep them busy and positively engaged in activities after school.

The program is for ages 12 to 17 and begins on Monday October 17. It runs through that Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Project Interceptor, located at 1323 East 24th Street. Kids will participate in shooting drills, dribble tests, defense/offense skills, footwork, AAU Games and more. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Registration is $45 and can be completed by emailing info@hubcitystreethoops.com or by calling Leditt Butler at 806-451-9081.

Drinks and snack donations are being accepted now.